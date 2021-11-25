Fortis BC will be working on the power poles and power lines at the intersection of 16th Ave. S. and Cook St. on Nov. 26.

Town of Creston staff said the work will begin at 5 a.m. and be completed by 8:30 a.m.

The northbound lane of 16th Ave. S. will be detoured at Dogwood St.

The southbound lane on 16th Ave. S. will be open

The east lane on Cook St. will be closed at the intersection.