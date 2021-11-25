The BC SPCA is offering a number of emergency supports, including free boarding, to pets belonging to people who have been impacted by flooding in the southwest part of the province.

Even SPCA branches farther away from the floods are doing what they can to help out.

“We don’t have any emergency boarding animals in our location, but we do work as a team,” said Christy King, branch manager of the East Kootenay BC SPCA. What we’ve been doing is transferring animals out of more affected areas so they have space and the ability to help more people.”

The East Kootenay Location has taken in animals from the Okanagan and other areas in the western Interior to help free up space.

“We currently have 54 animals in care. The bulk of those are in Kamloops, they have 33 of them,” said Lorie Chortyk, general manager of communications for the BC SPCA.

Chortyk said the SPCA has also been busy giving out supplies to pet owners.

“At our ESS (emergency support service) table in Shuswap, we’re getting about 150 people a day,” explained Chortyk. “They’re primarily looking for pet food leashes and crates. Anything they need to keep their pets with them.”

According to Chortyk, some hotels are waiving policies for flood victims, allowing pet owners to keep their animals with them.

The SPCA is also helping to find pets that have been lost in B.C.’s flooded areas.

“The other area we’re working on is rescuing animals. So if anyone needs help, for us to go back and look for their animals, we’re happy to do that as well,” said Chortyk.

The SPCA provides these services through donations collected from residents.

“We really want to be there for the people who have been displaced and are going through so much. The only way we can do that is through support from the community,” said Chortyk.

More: BC SPCA donation page