Health Canada has issued a recall for eight specific brands of Secret and Old Spice aerosol spray antiperspirants and deodorants.

Issued Friday, the health agency says the cancer-causing chemical benzene was detected.

The recall affects 1.4 million units sold in Canada between November 2019 and November 23rd, 2021.

Health Canada says if you have the products in your home to stop using them, throw them out and contact the company for reimbursement.

The agency says exposure to benzene can cause cancers including leukemia and other blood cancers but according to the Environmental Protection Agency daily exposure to the recalled products at the levels found in the testing would not cause adverse health issues.

There have been no reports of incidents or injuries from using these products.

Here is a list of the affected products from Health Canada: