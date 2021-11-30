A Warfield woman has been named to the Columbia Basin Trust board of directors.

Betty Anne Marino was nominated by the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary and joins the board effective Jan. 1. She will succeed Murray McConnachie, whose term ends Dec. 31.

“Betty Anne has a solid background of aiding people in the region through her work and volunteer

experiences, and I look forward to seeing how she applies her skills to supporting the efforts of Columbia Basin Trust,” Katrine Conroy, the minister responsible for the Trust said in a prepared statement.

“I also wish to thank Murray McConnachie for his dedication to his community and the region, and in helping the Trust make a difference in the Columbia Basin.”

Marino’s family has lived in the Kootenays since the late 1800s. Born and raised in Trail, and currently living in Warfield, Marino is an executive coach and has provided leadership across a wide spectrum of community engagement, health care, corporate and volunteer initiatives.

She has been involved in major fundraising campaigns and various community enhancing projects, marketing strategies and engagement programs.

“It is always a bittersweet time when our Board membership changes; we have the hard task of saying goodbye to people who have had such significant impact on the organization, along with the wonderful experience of welcoming new directors to our team,” said Trust board chair Jocelyn Carver.

“We thank Murray for his commitment to helping the people, communities and organizations of the Basin — and welcome Betty Anne, who will make a valuable addition to this board.”

Three other directors were reappointed: Carol Andrews (Castlegar), Don McCormick (Kimberley) and Bill van Yzerloo (Castlegar).

The Trust is governed by a 12-member board. The five regional districts in the Basin and the Ktunaxa Nation Council each nominate a director, and the Province of BC appoints the remaining six. All must live in the Columbia Basin.