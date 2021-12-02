The Kootenay International Hockey League has sanctioned the Beaver Valley Nitehawks and suspended coach Terry Jones.

KIJHL officials said it was due to violations under the league’s COVID-19 Vaccination Policy.

According to the KIJHL, two Nitehawks players participated in team activities, including KIJHL regular-season games while they were not fully vaccinated.

Jones has now been suspended for eight games.

Jones has not been present on the Nitehawks bench since a league investigation began on Nov. 15.

He will be eligible to return on Dec. 11 against the Fernie Ghostriders.

KIJHL officials said no further comment will be made on the matter.