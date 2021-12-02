Creston saw a temperature record set in 1926 fall on Wednesday as the thermometer reached 15.5 degrees. That bested the old record high for Dec. 1 of 10.6.

But it wasn’t the only place that saw unseasonably high temperatures, according to Environment Canada.

Nakusp hit 15 degrees, compared to the previous record of 11.7 set in 1972. Trail got to 13.1 degrees. The previous record was 10.7 set in 2012.

It got up to 13.4 in Nelson. The old mark of 8.5 was set in 1995. And it reached 14 in Castlegar, compared to the old record of 10 set in 2012.