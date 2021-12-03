Interior Health has listed potential COVID-19 exposures at two more East Kootenay schools.

Two schools are in Cranbrook and one was reported in Creston.

Interior Health officials said when school staff or students test positive for COVID-19, public health will notify individuals that need to take a specific action, such as isolation or self-monitoring.

Below are the locations and dates of potential exposure events.

Cranbrook:

– Parkland Middle School, Nov. 22, 23

– Kootenay Christian Academy, Nov. 22

Creston:

– Mormon Hills Elementary Secondary, Nov. 24, 25, 26

Exposure notifications are posted when an individual attends school while infectious and there is a risk of exposure.

Schools are removed from the list 14 days after the original date.