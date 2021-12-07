Kids throughout the East Kootenay will benefit from government funds for sports and extracurricular activities.

$11 million is being spread amongst 1,300 school advisory councils.

Josie Osborne, Minister of Municipal Affairs said the funds will keep kids connected and keep them active.

“We’ve been through so much over these past couple of years, and parents have been champions in our schools, working hard to keep kids connected with safe and rewarding extracurricular activities,” said Josie Osborne.

“Activities like these provide tremendous benefits for children’s health and well-being, and they help keep students active and engaged in learning.”

Some of the schools include Laurie Middle School in Cranbrook, Mormon Hills in Creston and McKim Middle School in Kimberley.

“Extracurricular activities are so important for students so they can connect with their friends and maintain their physical, social and mental health,” said Jennifer Whiteside, Minister of Education.

“Through Community Gaming Grants, PACs and DPACs across the province provide a wide range of extracurricular activities for students, allowing them to build new friendships, develop life skills and share more experiences together.”

The funds will go towards programs including sports, drama, writing and music programs.

A full list of schools receiving funds can be found here.