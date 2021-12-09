As a strong winter storm is expected to hit many parts of B.C., the province is urging caution on major roadways.

B.C. government officials said it will be important for commercial and essential drivers to be prepared along Highway 3, especially on the section between Hope and Princeton.

Heavy rain is expected on the coast, snow is expected in the Interior and in mountain passes across the province.

It’s not all bad news however as Rob Fleming, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure said traffic on the Coquihalla is expected to reopen for essential traffic by early January.

He said this is thanks to over 100 pieces of heavy equipment and crews.

The road was originally scheduled to reopen in late January.