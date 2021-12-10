Creston Valley Thunder Cats captain Vin Jackson has been traded to the Revelstoke Grizzlies.

In return, the team is receiving forward Stavros Koutsantonis and the playing rights to Kaito Umino and Joshua Singh.

Bill Rothheisler, Thunder Cats head coach and general manager, said it was a tough decision to trade their captain.

“The trading is not something we had ever intended to do, however through reoccurring conservations with him it made sense on all sides for us to accommodate his request,” said Rotheisler.

“Vin has nothing but great things to say about his time in Creston and we feel the same way about him.”

So far this season Jackson has five goals and 12 assists in 19 games. He was second in team scoring.

Koutsantonis currently has two goals and zero assists in 12 games for the Grizzlies.

“Stavros is a smart player who excels in his role and a great guy for our room,” Rotheisler says.

“His underlying analytics are exceptionally strong and he has a consistent history of being on winning and championship teams. I expect him to be an important part of our group moving forward.”

The Thunder Cats play tonight against the Fernie Ghostriders.