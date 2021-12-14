The province is reporting 44 cases of the Omicron variant, with nearly half of them being travel-related.

Dr. Bonnie Henry, B.C.’s provincial health officer, said 20 cases were from people who recently returned to Canada from travelling.

So far 24 cases have been reported in Fraser Health, 11 in Island Health, three in Interior Health and one in Northern Health.

No hospitalizations from the new variant have been reported in the province.

Dr. Henry said the variant is showing breakthrough in people who already had COVID-19.

She said they will be ramping up booster shots, but the six-month period between a second and third dose will remain in place.

Modelling is showing a worst-case scenario of 2,000 new COVID cases a day by the end of December.

According to Dr. Henry, they are sharing information with other provinces and countries around the world to learn more about the variant.