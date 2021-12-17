More than 350 pharmacies in 80 communities in B.C. are now giving out COVID-19 vaccines and more are on the way.

Communities in the Kootenays include Cranbrook, Castlegar, Kimberley and Nelson.

Provincial officials said around 700 pharmacies are expected to join by mid-January.

“We’re expanding the breadth of our effort and making it more convenient than ever for British Columbians to book a COVID-19 vaccine with their local participating pharmacies,” said Adrian Dix, Minister of Health.

“Thanks to more pharmacies joining the effort, people can book an appointment for a time that works best for them at a location close to home.”

By early 2022, pharmacies will deliver the majority of booster shots for everyone eligible.

“Pharmacies are located across British Columbia in communities both large and small,” said Geraldine Vance, CEO, BC Pharmacy Association.

“Pharmacists’ knowledge, training and ability to provide vaccinations means we can help provide British Columbians with that extra protection against COVID-19.”

British Columbians will receive an invitation when it is their time to book a booster appointment.

“This partnership with pharmacies enhances the provincewide effort to provide community-based and convenient places to get your booster shot,” said Dr. Penny Ballem, executive lead of B.C.’s COVID-19 Immunization Program.