Environment Canada is expecting a winter storm to sweep across southern B.C., bringing along treacherous highway conditions.

The winter storm is predicted to bring between 15 to 30 centimetres of snow to Trans-Canada Highway from Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass and Highway 3 between Paulson Summit and Kootenay Pass.

The weather statement is also in effect for a few other sections of highway farther west, including Coquihalla Highway from Hope to Merritt and Highway 3 from Hope to Princeton.

The storm is expected to hit on Saturday and persist until Monday.

“A winter storm moving across B.C. will begin to spread snow to the highways over southern B.C. beginning Saturday afternoon. The snow will continue into Sunday and begin to ease off early Monday morning,” said Environment Canada officials.

Drivers are asked to prepare ahead and adjust to changing road conditions over the weekend.

Environment Canada said accumulating snow and sudden changes in weather in mountainous areas can make roadways challenging to navigate.