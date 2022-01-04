Creston NewsNews Kootenay Lake school district declares snow day SHARE ON: Greg Nesteroff, staff Tuesday, Jan. 4th, 2022 (Supplied by Unsplash) The Kootenay Lake school district has closed all schools today to students and staff due to heavy snow. The district says it is working to ensure all schools are prepared for the phased reopening of schools starting Wednesday. This week schools are available to children of essential workers and students with diverse learning needs. Schools will fully re-open to all students on Jan. 10.