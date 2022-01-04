The Regional District of Central Kootenay is now accepting grant applications for the Columbia Basin Trust community initiatives and affected areas programs.

The programs are intended to support local projects that provide a broad community benefit.

Funds are distributed annually to the Trust’s regional government and Indigenous partners, including the RDCK

Last year, 280 applications were received, of which 265 were approved. The majority of projects that received funding were supporting cultural, social, environmental and economic projects.

The RDCK’s share this year is $1.49 million.

“We at the Regional District of Central Kootenay continue to benefit from Columbia Basin Trust’s long term commitment to support and build up local projects in our area,” said RDCK board chair Aimee Watson.

“We look forward to seeing the submissions and having our community participate in the engagement process that the program requires.”

Click here to find more information about eligibility requirements and how to apply. The deadline is Feb. 11 at 4:30 p.m.