There were 29 new COVID-19 cases in the Creston area between Boxing Day and New Year’s Day, according to the BC Centre for Disease Control.

That was compared to just two the previous week. Prior to that, Creston and all other parts of the West Kootenay/Boundary had not hit double digits in several months.

Overall, there were 303 new cases in our region, up from 110 the previous reporting period.

Trail was by far the hotspot with 121 new cases, compared to 26 the week before. Nelson had 69 (up from 31), Castlegar had 33 (up from 28), Creston had 29 (up from two), Grand Forks 22 (up from 14), the Arrow Lakes 17 (up from eight), the Kettle Valley eight (up from one), and Kootenay Lake four (up from zero).