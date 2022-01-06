A morning glass of Juice with Sam

After years of talking to myself, I thought I’d make it a living.

My journey in radio started with a desperate email to my local station in my home city, just asking for a job sweeping the floor. I found myself behind a mic and never looked back.

In my free time, I enjoy watching my beloved Vancouver Canucks disappoint me year after year, playing around on my guitar, hanging out with my dog, or falling asleep in whatever chair I happen to sit in.

Catch up with me and start your day with a fresh glass of Juice each morning.

Weekdays 6am – 10am!

Brought to you by: