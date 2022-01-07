Seven games scheduled for the weekend are being postponed due to a number of positive COVID-19 cases among the Beaver Valley Nitehawks, Castlegar Rebels, Kelowna Chiefs and the Fernie Ghostriders.

The KIJHL has also rescheduled a number of games that were postponed earlier this season.

This includes the game between the Creston Valley Thunder Cats and Golden Rockets that had been scheduled for December 29th.

That game will now be made up on Jan. 20.

All of the schedule changes can be found here.