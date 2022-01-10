Teams across the KIJHL are making transactions before the trade deadline at 4 p.m.

Once the deadline is over any player who is registered with a KIJHL team will remain on that club’s roster for the remainder of the 2021/22 regular season and playoffs.

So far today the Fernie Ghostriders received Morgan Beauchamp for future considerations and the Columbia Valley Rockies obtained defenceman Nicholas Rogalsky for future considerations as well.

All updated transactions can be found here.

Players not signed by a team can still be signed prior to the final Hockey Canada registration deadline on February 10th.