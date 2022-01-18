The province is investing $1.32 million to expand early childhood education seats in the province and the College of the Rockies will be able to add 30 additional seats.

This adds on to 100 student spaces added between 2018 to 2021.

“For too long, rising child care costs and lack of availability have been barriers for parents and caregivers, and particularly for young, working families,” said Katrina Chen, Minister of State for Child Care in a press release.

“We’re building a future where child care is a core service that’s available to any family that wants it. Expanding the number of training spaces for early childhood educators supports that future, gives children a strong start and helps families get ahead.”

The new seats include full- and part-time studies and online learning, as well as specialty programs in Indigenous community-based delivery, infant and toddler, and special needs.

“Every parent wants to give their child the best start in life, and early childhood educators play a big role in that by helping kids develop their critical thinking, communication and social skills. Providing more opportunities to train early childhood educators empowers people who are passionate about caring for our children,” said Anne Kang, Minister of Advanced Education and Skills Training in the release.

“A strong workforce of early childhood educators will give B.C. families the peace of mind and time needed to pursue work, education and opportunities.”