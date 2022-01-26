BC Transit will be introducing a new electronic payment system to make it easier for people to pay for a ticket.

The new system will use contactless tap methods including debit cards, credit cards, mobile wallets and a phone app.

According to BC Transit officials, it will help increase access by allowing riders to use items they carry every day and will help remove barriers like pre-purchase tickets and passes.

“Modernization initiatives like this are important as we look to rebuild ridership to pre-pandemic levels and grow our public transportation system in the years to come,” said Rob Fleming, Minister for Transportation and Infrastructure in a press release.

“With the use of cash in sharp decline everywhere, efficient and convenient electronic fare payment options are the way of the future.”

The system will first be implemented in Victoria as a pilot program and is set to begin in the fall of 2022.

The new system will also be implemented in Cranbrook and the West Kootenay at a later date.

Cash will still be accepted.