A convoy of truck drivers from BC continues to make its way to Ottawa.

They will be joined in the nation’s capital by other big-riggers from Alberta, Ontario, the Atlantic provinces, and Quebec.

The Convoy To End Mandates, also known as Freedom Convoy 2022, is challenging Ottawa’s mandatory vaccination policies for truckers which went into effect earlier this month.

One of the convoy’s volunteer coordinators, Tim Coderre of Sault Ste. Marie, tells the Vista National Newsdesk the movement is based on drivers’ frustration that their job now depends on whether they have to take a vaccine.

Coderre says there are other issues, but from where the organizers stand, all they want to have is freedom of choice. He adds they aren’t anti-vaxxers but they feel the vaccine mandate is an overreach by the government.

“Everything I have in my house came by virtue of a trucker. Including the vaccines, masks and everything that the health industry claims is important for me,” says Coderre. “So if they are just going to throw truckers to the curb then it’s a thing where eventually you have to stand up.”

Coderre says the convoy just wants “sanity” back in the system by not depending “on a forced compliance to a potential threat where people feel physically threatened.”

“It’s going to hurt our economy,” he says. “If our truckers are afraid to go and truck because of this forced mandate, who’s going to bring all the health and safety gear and protections required for the hospitals?”

He says if the government is prepared to throw truckers to the curb, what else are they prepared to do, “It’s time for the people to rise up and take our country back, we have got to get some degree of normalcy back into our society.”

He says the convoy’s goal is to have the mandates completely lifted, “It should be like it was old-school, if you’re sick you stay home.”

“It’s a question of managing it,” he says. “These truckers in a large part get there, then other people are unloading their stuff. They are in their trucks, social distancing is honoured. They can wear a mask to go someplace to submit paperwork but it’s not good enough.”

A GoFundMe page for the convoy has raised over $5 million to help offset costs of fuel, food and lodgings.

Coderre says everything that has to do with the funds raised is documented. He says every trucker who registers will get reimbursed, “So they keep the receipts and all the receipts are tallied up and as long as they are on the registration then they have access to the funds.

“The transactions are tallied out for all the truckers and if there’s any excess funds that are there, which I highly doubt, from my understanding their intent is that it will be allocated as a veteran’s fund,” he says.