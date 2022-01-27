Creston was one of the few places in the West Kootenay/Boundary that saw an increase in new COVID-19 cases, according to the latest numbers from the BC Centre for Disease Control suggests the Omicron wave has peaked in the West Kootenay/Boundary.

While the exact figures are questionable, Creston saw 59 new COVID-19 cases from Jan. 16 to 22, up from 27 the week before.

Overall, there were 466 new cases, down from 496 during the previous reporting period. However, the actual totals are believed to be much higher, as testing has reached its capacity.

Most other areas held steady or saw declines. Nelson still had the most cases with 204, although that was down from 232 the previous reporting period. Trail stood at 103 (down from 138), Castlegar had 70 (down from 69), Grand Forks had 15 (down from 23), Arrow Lakes had nine (up from three), Kettle Valley had four (up from one), and Kootenay Lake had two (up from three).

Since the pandemic began, there have been 3,284 confirmed cases in our region, led by Nelson with 974, and followed by Trail (676), Creston (456), Castlegar (417), Grand Forks (357), Kettle Valley (201), Arrow Lakes (143), and Kootenay Lake (60).