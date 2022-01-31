25 projects will receive grant money in the third wave of the Clean BC program. In total, the government has invested $166 million.

Provincial officials said the money will help industries reduce emissions and boost jobs.

“B.C.’s natural resource companies, including in the forestry sector, are transitioning to cleaner, more innovative technologies and our government is helping accelerate this process with CleanBC,” said Katrine Conroy, Minister of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development in a press release.

“This latest round of CleanBC funding is leveraging new investment in B.C.’s pulp and paper mills and supporting good jobs for people in communities across the province.”

Two local projects in the Kootenays are receiving funds.

The Skookumchuk Pulp Mill is getting $843,500 to modify the mill’s hog feeding system by improving the conveyor belt system.

They said it will make the onsite boiler more reliable and it will reduce natural gas use.

Mercer Celgar Ltd. in Castlegar is receiving $5 million to improve biomass fuel storage at their Castlegar pulp mill.