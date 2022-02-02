Yahk Elementary was built in 1955 and closed in 2017. (Photo submitted by School District 8)

The Kootenay Lake school district has sold the former Yahk elementary school property for $245,000 to a private buyer who plans to use it for a family hobby farm.

The sale of the 7.3-acre property was completed Tuesday, the school district said.

Superintendent Trish Smillie says proceeds from the sale have to go toward upgrading existing facilities.

“It has to be used on capital expenses. For example we could use that for HVAC upgrades or other capital projects like flooring or building exteriors.”

Built in 1955, Yahk Elementary School was closed in 2017 after enrolment declined to three students.

The property was originally listed for sale in September 2019 with an asking price of $225,000.