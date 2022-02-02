News Breaking: Federal Conservatives oust Erin O’Toole as party leader SHARE ON: My Creston Now Staff, staff Wednesday, Feb. 2nd, 2022 Former federal Conservative leader Erin O'Toole. (erinotoole.ca) Erin O’Toole is out as the leader of the federal Conservative party. Reports say the move comes after O’Toole was defeated in a leadership vote Wednesday afternoon. The MP from Durham is said to have lost the vote in caucus by a vote of 73-45. Local Conservative MP Rob Morrison issued a statement following the vote. “Erin O’Toole led our party through a challenging time and I thank him and his family for their service to our country. Conservative MPs have voted to move forward with a new leader and there are exciting times ahead,” said Morrison. Officials working with the Kootenay-Columbia MP said he will not comment further on the matter for the time being. The Conservatives will now be required to choose an interim leader before ultimately deciding on a new leader for the third time since 2017. ***With files from Casey Kenny