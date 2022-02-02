Erin O’Toole is out as the leader of the federal Conservative party.

Reports say the move comes after O’Toole was defeated in a leadership vote Wednesday afternoon.

The MP from Durham is said to have lost the vote in caucus by a vote of 73-45.

Local Conservative MP Rob Morrison issued a statement following the vote.

“Erin O’Toole led our party through a challenging time and I thank him and his family for their service to our country. Conservative MPs have voted to move forward with a new leader and there are exciting times ahead,” said Morrison.

Officials working with the Kootenay-Columbia MP said he will not comment further on the matter for the time being.

The Conservatives will now be required to choose an interim leader before ultimately deciding on a new leader for the third time since 2017.

***With files from Casey Kenny