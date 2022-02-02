Three more head coaches were given suspensions for their actions over the weekend.

On Jan. 28, Kamloops Storm head coach Geoff Grimwood was suspended for three games for being assessed a game misconduct for harassment of officials in the final 10 minutes of regulation.

He will return to the bench on Feb. 11.

Beaver Valley Nitehawks head coach Terry Jones was also suspended for three games for the same offence during their game on Jan. 29.

He’s set to be back on Feb. 8.

Golden Rockets head coach Chuck Wight was suspended for two games for failing to control the bench at the end of a period on Jan. 30.

He’ll return on Feb. 6.

Prior to this week, the head coaches for both the Kimberley Dynamiters and Fernie Ghostriders were suspended.