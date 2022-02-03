After witnessing a spike in new COVID-19 cases, Creston’s figures declined slightly according to the latest figures from the BC Centre for Disease Control.

The agency says there were 53 new cases in the Creston Valley from Jan. 23 to 29, down from 59 the previous week.

The actual figures are believed to be a lot higher because testing capacity has reached its limit, but the figures do give some indication of which direction things are heading.

Overall the West Kootenay/Boundary had 413 new cases, down from 466 the previous period.

Nelson still had the most cases with 144, but that declined from 204. Trail was the only area that saw a significant increase: it stood at 124, up from 103.

Castlegar was at 61, down from 70; Grand Forks 17, up from 15, Kettle Valley nine, up from four; Kootenay Lake three, up from two, and Arrow Lakes two, down from nine.

Since the pandemic began in early 2020, Nelson has had 1,778 cases; Trail 1,270; Castlegar 671; Creston 641, Grand Forks 444; Kettle Valley 223; Arrow Lakes 168; and Kootenay Lake 74 for a total of 5,269.