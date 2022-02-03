Five child care centres scattered across the Kootenays now have $10-a-day service available for parents.

B.C. Government officials said the facilities will have fees capped at $200 per month.

“More and more families are able to get their kids into safe, nurturing childcare spaces here in the Kootenays,” said Nelson-Creston MLA Brittny Anderson. “And we know those spaces also need to be affordable. We’re expanding our $10-a-day childcare options across the province and here at home, making sure that everyone who needs childcare can access it, and that kids have a good start to their educational journey.”

As of Feb. 1, Windermere’s Little Badger Early Learning Program, Blossom & Bud Childcare in Creston, Nelson’s Kootenay Kids Society, Corner Stones Childcare Centre in Revelstoke and Stepp Stones Children’s Centre in Nakusp are all ChildCareBC sites.

Officials with MLA Anderson’s office said families earning $111,000 or less, can stack savings with the BC Affordable Child Care Benefit, meaning some parents are able to access childcare at no cost.

More $10-a-day spaces will be announced throughout the province in the coming months, as more childcare providers join in.