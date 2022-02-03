Earlier this week, Columbia Valley Rockies goalie Scott Thompson was named the KIJHL goalie of the week and now he’s been named goalie of the month.

The goaltender from Winnipeg won all five of his starts last month and earned a victory when he played 20 minutes in a game on Jan. 12.

Throughout the month, Thompson stopped 166 of 174 earning himself a .953 save percentage and a 1.50 goals-against average.

On Jan. 7, he turned aside 40 of 41 shots in a 4-1 win against the Creston Valley Thunder Cats.

This season he has 11 wins in 13 games, with a .922 save percentage and a 2.37 goals-against average.

Brandon Kasdorf of the Revelstoke Grizzlies was the top forward and Ethan Floris of the Osoyoos Coyotes the defenceman of the month.