Yaq̓it ʔa∙knuqⱡi ‘it First Nation will purchase emergency equipment and supplies with support from Columbia Basin Trust. (Submitted by Columbia Basin Trust)

The Columbia Basin Trust is giving money to 13 rural and First Nations communities to set up locations where people can gather during emergencies and disasters.

The Trust’s new Community Readiness Program is providing over $1 million to help communities create gathering spaces, with access to necessities like power, filtered air, air conditioning, emergency equipment and emergency supplies.

“Many rural and First Nations communities are taking action to adequately equip and prepare themselves during emergencies, and this new program helps them get ready for these challenging events,” senior delivery benefits manager Will Nixon said in a news release.

“With the changing climate, events like wildfires, floods and heat waves are becoming all too prevalent. Basin residents have consistently told us how important it is to become resilient to climate change, which is why we’ve introduced a program like this and made climate resilience a priority.”

Among the recipients are the Yaqan NuɁkiy, who will receive $119,280 to add a generator and transfer switch to their administration building.

Some of the other projects are listed below.