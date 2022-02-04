Creston NewsNews Columbia Basin Trust provides funding for emergency centres SHARE ON: Submitted Article, contributor, Friday, Feb. 4th, 2022 Yaq̓it ʔa∙knuqⱡi ‘it First Nation will purchase emergency equipment and supplies with support from Columbia Basin Trust. (Submitted by Columbia Basin Trust) The Columbia Basin Trust is giving money to 13 rural and First Nations communities to set up locations where people can gather during emergencies and disasters. The Trust’s new Community Readiness Program is providing over $1 million to help communities create gathering spaces, with access to necessities like power, filtered air, air conditioning, emergency equipment and emergency supplies. “Many rural and First Nations communities are taking action to adequately equip and prepare themselves during emergencies, and this new program helps them get ready for these challenging events,” senior delivery benefits manager Will Nixon said in a news release. “With the changing climate, events like wildfires, floods and heat waves are becoming all too prevalent. Basin residents have consistently told us how important it is to become resilient to climate change, which is why we’ve introduced a program like this and made climate resilience a priority.” Among the recipients are the Yaqan NuɁkiy, who will receive $119,280 to add a generator and transfer switch to their administration building. Some of the other projects are listed below. Community Organization Project Description Amount ʔakisq̓ nuk First Nation ʔakisq̓ nuk First Nation ʔakisq̓ nuk Emergency Centre (Recreation Centre) Add generators, a high-efficiency particulate air filtration system and cots and blankets. Up to $90,000 Argenta Argenta Community Association Argenta Hall Community Readiness Project Add an air filtration system, water purification system and alternative power supply, and improve accessibility. $78,030 Balfour Balfour Recreation Commission Balfour Warming Centre Project (Balfour Hall) Add backup power, a portable air filtration system and first aid supplies, and increase accessibility. $88,272 Edgewater Regional District of East Kootenay Edgewater Hall Community Readiness Add a heating, cooling and air filtration system. $90,000 Edgewood Royal Canadian Legion No. 203 Edgewood Edgewood Hall Community Readiness Add a generator and a heating, ventilation, cooling and air filtration system. $121,500 Grasmere Triangle Women’s Institute Pioneer Hall Community Readiness Add a generator and a storage unit containing emergency upplies and medical equipment. $22,500 Johnsons Landing Johnsons Landing Community Association Johnsons Landing Hall Community Readiness Add a generator and a heating, ventilation, cooling and air filtration system. $87,300 Montrose Village of Montrose Montrose Village Square Hall Community Readiness Add a heating, ventilation, cooling and air filtration system. $39,600 Moyie Moyie Community Association Moyie Hall Community Readiness Add a generator, a first aid station, rations, cots and sleeping bags. $36,420 Procter Procter Community Society Procter Hall Community Readiness Add a generator, first aid supplies and a portable air purifier. $85,990 Yaq̓ it ʔa·knuqⱡi’it Yaq̓ it ʔa·knuqⱡi’it Yaq̓ it ʔa·knuqⱡi’it Community Readiness Add two generators, first aid equipment, additional telecommunications equipment and two storage containers to hold emergency supplies and equipment. $91,800