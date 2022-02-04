School District No. 8 has sold the Kin Park property to the Lower Kootenay Development Corporation, the economic development arm of the Yaqan Nukiy/Lower Kootenay Band and to the Town of Creston for $355,000.

In the fall of 2020, the school district received offers from the Lower Kootenay Band and the Town of Creston.

An agreement was made so they would both own a section of the property.

The Lower Kootenay will own two acres for new housing and the Town of Creston will own 2.7 acres for recreational and community uses.

Proceeds from the sale will toward existing SD8 facilities to improve learning environments for students and staff.