Visits to long-term care facilities are temporarily restricted to essential visits and visits from single designated visitors.

Essential visits include compassionate reasons such as end-of-life care.

People can contact their local long-term care facility to find out if they qualify as essential visitors.

Each long-term care resident can choose a single designated visitor who can continue to see the resident when visitation is restricted.

Facility-wide social events are allowed.

indoor gatherings can take place among residents and staff.

Outdoor gatherings can take place with fully vaccinated family and friends who have met the requirements for visitation.