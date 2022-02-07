Interior Health says the COVID-19 outbreak at Crestview Village in Creston has been declared over. There were 18 resident cases and 14 staff cases. The outbreak was declared Jan. 17.

But the outbreaks continue at Poplar Ridge Pavilion in Trail, which has 26 resident and five staff cases, plus one death connected to the outbreak, which was declared Jan. 26.

Castle View Care Centre in Castlegar has 13 resident and two staff cases. That outbreak was declared Jan. 31.