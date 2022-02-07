The provincial and federal governments are providing $228 million to help B.C. farmers return to production.

More than 1,100 farms, 15,000 hectares and 2.5 million livestock were affected by flooding in the province.

The funds will help farmers with cleanup, repair and restoration costs, repair of uninsurable essential farm infrastructure, animal welfare costs and cover the loss of perennial plants not raised for resale.

“The November flooding was the most impactful agricultural disaster ever in our province, resulting in profound losses for many B.C. farmers and food producers, and we’re responding with a program that delivers the greatest amount of support of its kind in B.C.’s history,” said Lana Popham, B.C.’s Minister of Agriculture, Food and Fisheries in a release.

“We’ve worked closely with farmers and farming organizations to make sure we have a comprehensive response that will support their recovery, help them get their farms back in production, and continue our collective efforts to build a resilient food system and food economy in B.C.”

Farmers who have already begun repair efforts are encouraged to keep their receipts and track the hours of work involved.