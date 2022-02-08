Creston police had their hands full from Jan. 25 to Feb. 6, responding to 100 calls, including a man who was arrested for allegedly assaulting his elderly parents in Lister.

Police say the man subsequently assaulted a responding officer. He was released by a judge the following a hearing and given several conditions and a future court date.

In other news, a driver was ticketed for various offences after police observed a vehicle being driven dangerously and erratically in the Wynndel area. The driver admitted the issue stemmed from road rage.

In a separate incident, Cranbrook RCMP helped arrest Creston man for an assault and threats that had occurred in their jurisdiction.

Police also attended a break and enter in Riondel, which resulted in extensive damage to property. A woman was subsequently arrested and released with multiple conditions and a future court date.