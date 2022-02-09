Most parts of the Creston Valley have grown in the last five years, according to figures from the 2021 census released this morning.

Statistics Canada says the town’s headcount was 5,583, up from 5,351 on the 2016 census.

Area A, which includes the East Shore, had a population of 2,241, up from 1,930 five years ago. Area B, (rural Creston) stood at 4,802, up from 4,657. Area C (West Creston/Duck Lake) was down slightly to 1,482 from 1,475.

Combined, the areas had a population of 14,108, an increase of 695 people.