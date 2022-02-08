Kootenay-Columbia MP Rob Morrison will support Pierre Poilievre’s bid for Conservative Party leadership.

Poilievre, an MP for Carleton, Ontario, announced his intent for party leader on Saturday, three days after former leader Erin O’Toole was ousted in a leadership review.

“I look forward to the leadership review and the election for a new leader. I hope Pierre is successful and we’ll be moving forward with a new leader for the Conservative Party of Canada,” said Morrison.

At the time of writing, Poilievre has no opponents vying for the spot as party leader. For the time being, MP Candice Bergen is acting as interim leader, making her ineligible to run against Poilievre for the spot.

Morrison feels Poilievre will be a good fit for the job.

“For Conservatives, we really need to get together as a team, move forward and support each other,” said Morrison. “Pierre is very good at surrounding himself with those who have experience and talent, not worried that someone who might be more experienced in certain areas.”

Morrison said the Conservatives lost favour in the last election.

“We weren’t maybe focusing on specific areas that we should have been or changing our view on certain things,” said Morrison. “We had a great booklet on what our policies were. Let’s stick to our policies and stay the course on what we have agreed to as a party on what our priorities are.”

Morrison said balancing the party’s social conservative and more centre-leaning voters will be a challenge for any potential leader.

“It’s going to be vital for our next leader to be able to get our team together forward on one path the Canadians want to see,” said Morrison.