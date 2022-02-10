An order is being finalized that requires all regulated health professionals to be vaccinated by March 24, including dentists, physiotherapists and psychologists.

Notice was given in October, but no date was set until now.

Provincial officials said the order will make sure that patients feel protected in all healthcare settings.

Regulated health professionals with one dose will be allowed to continue working after the deadline as long as they receive their second dose 28-35 days after their first one.

MORE: List of professions under the order (B.C. government)