The number of new COVID-19 cases in Creston was down slightly in the latest reporting period.

The BC Centre for Disease Control says between Jan. 30 and Feb. 5, there were 49 confirmed new cases in the Creston Valley, compared to 53 the week before.

While the actual numbers are thought to be a lot higher since testing has reached its capacity, the numbers indicates a continuing decline in the spread of the virus locally. Still, the figures are far greater than through most of the pandemic.

Throughout the West Kootenay/Boundary there were at least 413 new cases. Most places were down slightly or held about steady.

Nelson continued to have the highest number of cases, with 133, down from 144 the previous week. Trail had 109 (down from 124), Castlegar 74 (up from 61), Grand Forks 20 (up from 17), Kettle Valley 11 (up from nine), Arrow Lakes three (up from two), and Kootenay Lake three (unchanged).

Since the pandemic began, there have been at least 5,268 cases in the region broken down as follows: Nelson 1,778, Trail 1,270, Castlegar 671, Creston 640, Grand Forks 444, Kettle Valley 223, Arrow Lakes 168, and Kootenay Lake 74.