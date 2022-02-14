News Elk Valley RCMP and Coroners investigating ski resort death SHARE ON: Ryley McCormack, staff Monday, Feb. 14th, 2022 (Bradley Jones, MyCrestonNow.com staff) Investigators are looking into a fatal accident that killed a 65-year-old man from Calgary at a Fernie ski resort on Saturday afternoon. The Elk Valley RCMP says officers were called to the local hospital at about 5:30 p.m. after the man was admitted with critical injuries. According to the Calgary Herald, the man was Ted Rhodes, a retired veteran photographer who spent many years working with them. Rhodes passed away before officers arrived. Elk Valley RCMP investigators believe Rhodes was skiing with a friend when he hit an icy patch at about 4 p.m and lost control, causing him to hit a tree. An independent investigation is underway by the BC Coroners Service to determine the circumstances around the man’s death.