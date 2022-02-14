Creston RCMP say a man was arrested in town for prohibited driving last week after being spotted driving near his home, despite being banned from doing so.

Cst. Peter Faulkes said in a news release that the officer knew the man wasn’t supposed to drive because he’d been issued a prohibition just a couple of days earlier.

The man got out of his vehicle “and decided to run a few laps around his house before being persuaded into custody.”

He was released with a future court date.

Distraught over burned out vehicle

Creston RCMP say they also helped a town bylaw officer who was trying to remove a burned out vehicle that was parked partially on town property.

The owner was distraught and tried to climb on top of the bylaw officer’s vehicle, Faulkes said. However, the situation was de-escalated and no criminal charges were considered.

Suspect arrested in B&E

A suspect was identified in a break and enter and theft of alcohol from Erickson last week. The man was arrested and released following a bail hearing on a promise to appear in court.

In all, Creston RCMP received 69 calls for service from Feb. 7 to 13.