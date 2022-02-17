New COVID-19 cases in the Creston Valley dropped again from Feb. 6 to 12, new statistics from the BC Centre for Disease Control suggest.

The true figures are believed to be significantly higher, because testing capacity has reached its limits, but these minimum totals may provide some indication of the general trend.

At a minimum, there were 34 new cases in Creston, down from 49 the week before.

There were a total of 297 new cases in the region, down from 403 during the previous reporting period.

Nelson had the most with 99, compared to 133 the week before. Trail had 84 (down from 109), Castlegar 54 (down from 74), Grand Forks 14 (down from 20), Kettle Valley two (down from 11), and Arrow Lakes two (down from three).

Kootenay Lake was the only area to see an increase, rising from three to eight.

Since the pandemic began, Nelson has had at least 1,778 cases, Trail 1,270, Castlegar 671, Creston 641, Grand Forks 444, Kettle Valley 223, Arrow Lakes 168, and Kootenay Lake 74.