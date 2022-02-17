The Kootenay International Junior Hockey League has set up an annual scholarship in memory of former player Jaxon Joseph who was one of 16 members killed in the Humboldt Broncos bus crash in 2018.

The scholarship is worth $3,000 and will be given to a player who shares his athletic and academic aspirations while also being committed to community involvement.

“I think it’s wonderful that we’re celebrating the great qualities that Jaxon had as a human being and as a great teammate,” said Joseph’s former Nitehawks Head Coach, Terry Jones.

“He was a very popular player when he played for our team. He was just a real gentleman at all times.”

KIJHL players looking to apply for the scholarship can complete a bursary application package by March 15.