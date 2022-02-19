Several weather alerts have been sent out for much of southeast B.C., as forecasts call for heavy snow and winds Saturday evening and into Sunday.

According to Environment Canada, the weather system will move across the province’s interior later in the day.

“A cold front will move through the B.C. southern interior Saturday afternoon, bringing colder temperatures and leaving the region favourable for snow squalls to develop starting this evening. There is also a potential for thundersnow late Saturday afternoon and early into the evening,” said Environment Canada officials.

The forecaster noted that snow squalls can bring in periods of heavy snow, reducing visibility to almost zero.

“Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow. If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance,” said Environment Canada.

Mainroad East Kootenay predicts 12 to 15 centimetres of snow to fall on most of the East Kootenay region by Sunday evening.

Officials said the heaviest snowfall will likely hit overnight.

Meanwhile, between 20 and 25 centimetres of snow is expected to fall on the Trans-Canada Highway from Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass and Highway 3, between Paulson Summit and Kootenay Pass.

Snow started falling on the highways Saturday morning and is expected to taper off to flurries by Sunday morning.

Drivers are urged to adjust their habits to the road conditions and prepare ahead if travel on the highways is necessary.