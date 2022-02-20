Queen Elizabeth II plans to carry on with light duties and is experiencing mild cold-like symptoms.

The longest-reigning monarch has had three doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Minutes after Buckingham Palace made the announcement messages of good health started pouring in on social media.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted, “I’m sure I speak for everyone in wishing Her Majesty The Queen a swift recovery from Covid and a rapid return to vibrant good health.”

The Palace says the 95-year-old will continue to receive medical attention and will follow all health guidelines.