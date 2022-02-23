Playoffs have begun in the KIJHL and regular season awards have been handed out. Trystan Self of the Kimberley Dynamiters is the MVP and top goalie of the Eddie Mountain Division.

Self led the league in wins this season with 22. He was also tied for first in shutouts with six.

He had a 22-5 record and put up a 1.83 goals-against average and .932 save percentage.

Self had his first playoff win last night stopping 18 of 20 shots in a 3-2 win against the Golden Rockets.

They face the Rockets again tonight for game two of the first round.

Self wasn’t the only Dynamiter given an award this year as Derek Stuart was awarded the coach of the year for the Eddie Mountain Division.

Stuart led his team to a 31-9-0-2 record for first in the division.