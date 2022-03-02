Creston RCMP are looking for a man who robbed the local CIBC yesterday at around 2:30 p.m.

They say the suspect in all dark clothing approached a teller and said that he had a gun and wanted money.

No gun was produced, but the man was given an undisclosed amount of money and ran off.

Anyone who recognizes the jacket with the Superior Delivery logo on the back or has any information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Creston RCMP at 250-428-9313.

A CIBC corporate representative declined comment.