The number of new COVID-19 cases in the Creston Valley didn’t change much in the latest set of data released from the BC Centre for Disease Control.

Although the actual figures could be higher due to limits on testing, there were 15 new cases locally between Feb. 20 and 26, down from 16 the week before.

The West Kootenay/Boundary saw a minimum of 122 cases between Feb. 20 and 26, which most communities showing a decline.

Trail had the most cases with 42 (down from 44) while Nelson had 33 (down from 60). Castlegar stood at 18 (down from 23), Kettle Valley seven (up from four), Grand Forks four (down from 12), Kootenay Lake two (unchanged), and Arrow Lakes one (down from six).

Since the pandemic began the region has seen at least 5,269 cases. Nelson has had 1,778, Trail 1,270, Castlegar 671, Creston 641, Grand Forks 444, Kettle Valley 223, Arrow Lakes 168, and Kootenay Lake 74.