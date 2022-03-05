The Regional District of Central Kootenay is a couple of steps closer to implementing its organic diversion program with the awarding of two contracts.

The RDCK has awarded East Kootenay company Border Holdings Ltd. the contract to build a composting facility at the central landfill site near Salmo at a cost of $2.3 million.

They have also approved GFL Environmental to handle operations and maintenance of the Creston composting facility for three years for $450,000.

The Creston facility is expected to be ready to go in May while construction of the Salmo facility is scheduled to start this spring and be completed by the fall.

The RDCK received a provincial grant to design and build the facilities, as well as separate funding to establish curbside pickup in Castlegar and Creston.